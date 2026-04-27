May 21, 1956 - April 23, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Audrey “Audge” Soltis, 69 year old resident of Bowlus, passed away on Thursday, April 23 at her home. A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 30th, at Community Country Church in Holdingford with Pastor Gregg Valentine officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29th, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, and again from 10:00 until the hour of service on Thursday at the church. The burial will be held in the South Elmdale Cemetery.

Audrey Anne Soltis was born on May 21st, 1956, to parents Norma (Rafferty) and Alexander Kotzer in Little Falls. She grew up moving many places as her father was in the military. She especially enjoyed living near the ocean in California. Audge’s family eventually moved back to Holdingford, where she would attend Holdingford High School. Audge met the love of her life, Scott, at a gathering, and the two immediately hit it off. She was united in marriage to Scott Soltis on June 28th, 1975, in the South Elmdale Congregational Church. The couple made their home in Bowlus, where they would raise their three boys. As Scott began to work as an over-the-road truck driver, Audge made sure to keep her boys out of trouble. She would even write down lists of all that had happened while Scott was away so he would be informed when he got back. Audge made sure their home was always tidy, there was always a delicious meal on the table, and her family was cared for.

Audge enjoyed traveling with Scott, whether it was in the semi-truck or on the motorcycle. Every year on their anniversary, Scott would take Audge on a trip in his truck all around the country. They made many trips to the ocean, which she still loved from her childhood.

Audge’s family was the most important part of her life. She would organize big family barbecues to gather everyone together for a time of laughter and joy. Once her children had grown up and started their own families, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, especially supporting them by attending their sporting events. She also loved making her specialty popcorn to share with her grandchildren. Audge also adored her pet Yorkies, lovingly caring for the pups and buying many treats and accessories for them. She liked to shop, especially when it came to shopping for gifts for her children, grandchildren, or her beloved Yorkies. Her family remembers her always being there to support them and care for them.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Scott Soltis of Bowlus; sons, Jeremy (Sherry) Soltis of Freeport, Trevor (Melissa) Soltis of Upsala, and Ryan (Amy) Soltis of Opole; brothers, Robert Robetor of Jackson, MO, Kenny (Kathy) Kotzer of Clear Lake, Rick (Bianca) Kotzer of St. Cloud, David Kotzer of Bowlus, Billy (Deidra) Kotzer of Hackensack, and Danny (Cathy) Kotzer of Sartell; sisters, Donna Koltes of Richmond, Darlene (Dotzie) Kotzer of Holdingford, Phyllis ?? of St. Cloud, Lori (Kevin) Vredenburg of Pequot Lakes, and Shirley Kotzer of Alaska; and her 7 grandchildren.

Audge is preceded in death by her parents, Norma (Rafferty) and Alexander Kotzer; sister Carol Robetor; brother, Tony Kotzer; parents-in-law, Dale and Delores Soltis; and infant grandchild Tatum.