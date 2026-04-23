February 20, 1943 - April 21, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Shirley Ann Kurtz, 83 year old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away on Tuesday, April 21 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 25 from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Pierz.

Shirley Ann Nohner was born on February 20, 1943 in Eden Lake Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to the late Elmer and Rose (Schmit) Nohner. She grew up and attended school in the Isle area. She was united in marriage to Richard Kurtz on October 8, 1960. The couple made their home East of Pierz and were blessed with seven children, Caroline, Janet, Donna, Sharon, Linda, Nancy and Wayne. Shirley worked side by side with her husband, Richard on the family farm from 1960 until 1992. Richard died on July 6, 1998 and Shirley continued living on the family farm. She eventually moved into Pierz, where she has resided for the past 20 years. Shirley most recently worked at the Little Falls Walmart from 2000 until 2022. She enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards and shaking dice, gardening and tending to her flowers. Shirley treasured her time spent with family and her pet cat, Mitsy.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Caroline (Jack) Mitchell, Janet Kurtz, Donna Burczyk, Sharon Kurtz, Linda Kurtz, Nancy Kurtz and Wayne (Theresa) Kurtz; sister-in-law, Betty Nohner; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sue (Ed) Vanderheyden, Steve Nohner and Alan (Carey) Nohner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Kurtz; brothers, Jim, Bob and Joe Nohner; great granddaughter, Serena Welle and a son-in-law, Walter Burczyk.

She requests no donations, no thank you cards will be sent. Please pay it forward to someone in need!