July 27, 1924 - April 23, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Anne Catherine Marsolek, 101 year old resident formerly of Sobieski, passed Thursday, April 23 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday. April 28 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Otto’s Care Center Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at St. Otto’s Care Center. The burial will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery in Sobieski on Tuesday, April 28 at 1:15 P.M.

Anne Catherine Super was born on July 27, 1924 in Swanville Township, Morrison County, MN to the late Michael and Elizabeth (Kedrowski) Super. Anne grew up in Swanville Township on the family farm south of Flensburg, MN. She attended school in Flensburg, MN.

Anne was united in marriage to Jerome Casper Marsolek on October 17, 1944 at Sacred Heart Church in Flensburg, MN. Anne and Jerome farmed in Swan River Township, where they raised their four children. They retired from farming in 1989, moving into Sobieski, MN. Anne enjoyed dancing, the Minnesota Twins, bingo, playing cards, painting at the age of 99, she won First Premium blue ribbon for two of her paintings at the Morrison County Fair. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Anne moved into Alverna Apartments in 2004 and into St. Ottos’ Care Center in July of 2021.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ronald (Diane) Marsolek of Fifty Lakes, Mary Lou (Tim) Krabbenhoft of Aurora, CO; grandchildren, Michelle (Jeff) Bickford of Champlin, MN, Trisha (Dan) Owens of Andover, MN, Kari Krabbenhoft of Prescott, AZ, Travis (Michelle) Krabbenhoft of Aurora, CO, Graham (Debbie) Marsolek of Waite Park, MN, Dustin (Kati) Marsolek of Big Lake, MN, Emily (Josh) McCarty of Elk River, MN; 13 great-grandchildren, Jack, Alex, Brynn, Conrad, Sadie, Gavin, McKenna, Harper, Beckham, Elaine, Elyse, Kierra, Evan and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Elizabeth Super; husband, Jerome Marsolek; son's, Roger and Gregory Marsolek; sister, Marian (Super) Sobania, Agnes Super, Bernie (Super) Quandt and many brother and sister-in-law’s.

Her love will continue to live on through all who knew her. She will be forever missed, forever in our hearts.