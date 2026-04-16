September 4, 1970 - April 11, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Susan “Suzy” Catherine (Lashinski) Adickes, 55 year old resident of Brainerd, passed away on April 11th, 2026, at Brookside Assisted Living in Pine River. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 24th, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father David Maciej officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. The burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Randall.

Suzy was born on September 4th, 1970, to parents Marylin (Schraut) and Bill Lashinski at St. Cloud Hospital. She grew up in Pierz and attended Pierz Healy High School. After attending high school, she worked various jobs, including cooking for local restaurants and working at United Mailings in Little Falls. After moving to Chaska, Suzy found work as a security guard. She worked for Hinkley Casino as a security and surveillance officer. After several years with Hinkley Casino, Suzy began working at Mille Lacs Casino. She was promoted to security supervisor and eventually became the manager of compliance.

In her free time, Suzy enjoyed gardening, painting, reading, and drawing. She loved animals, especially her dog Callie. Not wanting to be separated from her pup, she moved to Brookside Assisted Living in Pine River so Callie could stay with her. Suzy adored her son, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She would always spoil them at Christmas time, getting the children many thoughtful gifts.

Left to cherish Suzy’s memory is her son, Michael Adickes of Pierz; mother, Marylin Lashinski of Pierz; brother Kenneth (Jennifer) Lashinski of Ogilvie; dear friend, Susan (Larry) Lommen of Montrose; 5 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Suzy is preceded in death by her father, Bill Lashinski; dear friend, Steven Mason; and grandparents, John and Dorothy Schraut, and Leonerd and Pauline Lashinski.