April 19, 1939 - April 16, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Daniel M. Girtz, 86 year old resident of Pierz, passed away on Thursday, April 16 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A private family service will be held.

Daniel Matthew Girtz was born on April 19, 1939 in Pierz, MN to the late Jake and Rose (Medek) Girtz. He attended school in Pierz and graduated from Memorial High School in 1957. Dan worked for a short time in St. Paul where he met his beautiful, loving and devoted wife, Jan. He was united in marriage to Janet Brandvold on July 8,1961 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The couple made their home in Pierz, MN.

He was very proud of growing up on the family farm in Pierz with his 17 siblings, his experience as a farmer, and his career in construction. His construction resume included many beautiful homes, numerous remodeling projects, numerous designs and built cabinets, furniture, doll houses, picture frames, and more. Even in retirement, he was busy daily in his “shop” with various building projects for family and friends.

He loved his years pitching horseshoes, in leagues and tournaments in Genola and locations around Minnesota. He valued the spirit of kindness that was passed on to him by his parents. He was most proud when he knew his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were helping others, in their work or personal lives.

Jan was truly the love of his life, in his final stay at the hospital, with every nurse who cared for him, he shared many stories of how beautiful, smart, kind, and loving she is. “I love you honey” was his expression of endearment for her, several times a day.

Survived by his beautiful, loving and devoted wife, Jan; Children, Tammy, Bridget. Trixie, Roberta, Russ, Sheila and Shelly; 23 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren. Siblings Sharlet, Gil (Joyce), Alice and Della.

Preceded in death by his parents, infant son, 13 siblings and infant brother.