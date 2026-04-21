September 2, 1930 - April 17, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Donald H. Miller, 95 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Friday, April 17 at Highland Senior Living Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. The Knights of Columbus will pray at 10:00 A.M. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Mary of Lourdes School (St. Mary's) 307 Fourth Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.

Donald Herman Miller was born on September 2, 1930 in Freeport, Minnesota to the late Leonard and Rose (Traut) Miller. Donald was raised in the Freeport area with his nine siblings, Ken, Robert, Leo, Gerard, Doris, Fran, Roseann, Marilyn and Ann Marie. He attended electronic training in Kentucky. He received a technician diploma in 1955 for radio, television and audio repair. Don was united in marriage to Adeline Marion Jarosh on June 4, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Little Falls. He owned and operated Miller's TV and Audio in Little Falls for 40 years. The couple were blessed with eight children, Michael, Karen, Gordon, Ruth, Ralph, Glenn, Linda and Anita. Adeline passed away on February 19, 2012. Don deeply missed the love of his life! Throughout his life, Donald enjoyed gardening, tinkering, fixing and inventing, snowmobiling, traveling, riding his Honda Goldwing Motorcycle, wintering in Texas and Arizona, playing cards, especially five hundred. He treasured his time spent with his family especially at the cabin on Fish Trap lake. He was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was a Fourth Degree with the Knights of Columbus. Left to cherish his memory are his eight Children, Michael (Jonita) Miller, Karen (Alice) Miller, Gordon Miller, Ruth (Rick) Heine, Ralph (Lisa) Miller, Glenn (Beth) Miller, Linda (Doug) Connell and Anita (Bill) Strouf; Grandchildren, Andrew, Megan, Kyle, Sarah, Jack, Mitch, Anne, Phillip, Ben, Joseph, Luke, Will, Jasmine and Claire. Great-grandchildren, Adele, Henry, Theodore, Calvin, Ivar and Paxton. Sisters, Fran Thoma, Doris Bromenshenkel, Marilyn Kapsner, Ann Marie Maciej and a Brother, Gerard Miller.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; Wife, Adeline Miller and his Siblings, Kenneth, Robert, Leo and Roseann.

The family of Don would like to thank the staff of Highland Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for the loving and gentle care. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is entrusted with the arrangements, cherishing the memory and celebrating the life of Donald H. Miller. He will be profoundly missed, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness and dedication to family and community.