Richard J. Kostecka, 90, Princeton

October 9, 1934 - May 3, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00-5:00 PM on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Richard Kostecka, 90 of Princeton, who died Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the Lino Lakes Assisted Living. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Spencer Brook Township at a later date.

Richard was born October 9, 1934, in Glencoe to Joseph and Anna (Urban) Kostecka. He married Beverly Mueller on November 7, 1953, in Glencoe. The couple lived in Northeast Minneapolis and Blaine. They moved to the farm in Princeton in 1987. Richard was a roofer for Central Roofing and worked as a foreman for 38 years retiring in 1999. His dream was farming, and he and his son Allan farmed 650 acres and raised cattle.

Richard is survived by his children, Allan (Holly) of Princeton, Doug of Ham Lake, Cheri Strong of Shoreview, and Tim of Blaine; grandchildren, Kevin and Chad (Krista) Kostecka, Alanna (Brock) Kouba, and Shandy (Mindy) Strong. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marcilla Matousek of Glencoe, Theophil (Maggie) Kostecka of Buckman, and Harvey (Paulette) Kostecka of Norwood Young America; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bev; and sisters, Bernice and Gladys.

Richard still thinks, “He is the Boss” right up till the end.