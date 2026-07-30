April 21, 1939 - July 25, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Donna Mae (Boelz) Schmidt was born on April 21, 1939, to the late Dolly and Raymond Boelz of Mayhew Lake, Minnesota. She was called home to rest on July 25, 2026.

Donna grew up on the Boelz family farm as the eldest of six. She left home at 18 to start her first job at the Wayzata State Bank.

During that time, Donna met her husband, Earl. Earl’s sister, Flora, and Donna worked together, and Donna needed a date for a wedding. Flora volunteered Earl and the rest is history!

The happy couple were married on May 14, 1960. Together they raised two sons, Kevin and Keith.

Donna lived a life full of simple pleasures. She enjoyed embroidery, time in her flower garden, and reading on the boat while Earl was fishing.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Schmidt; sons Kevin (Robi) Schmidt, and Keith (Suzanne) Schmidt; grandchildren, Lexi (Kevin) Uhrmacher, Maren (Mikko) Rich, Ingrid Schmidt, Dalton Schmidt, and Gretchen Schmidt; great grandson Nolan Uhrmacher; siblings Ray Boelz, Rod Boelz, and Deb Boelz.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joann (Dolly) and Raymond Boelz; and sisters Mary Kemling, and Linda Stumvoll.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday with a light lunch to follow the service, both at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite charity are preferred.