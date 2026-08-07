July 17, 1941 - August 3, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2026, at Pease Christian Reformed Church. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., with the memorial service following at 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will immediately follow at West Branch Cemetery for those who wish to attend. Lunch will be served at the church following the services.

Marlin Ege, 85, of Milaca, Minnesota, passed away on August 3, 2026, at Milaca Elim Meadows. Marlin was born on July 17, 1941, in Greenbush Township, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota to Jens and Betsy (Hanson) Ege. He graduated from Princeton High School and went on to build a career as a welder and fabricator with Hoffman Engineering, where he dedicated 42 years of hard work and craftsmanship.

Marlin proudly served his country in the United States Army as a combat veteran in Korea during the Vietnam era. He carried the values of service, humility, and dedication to his country throughout his life.

On October 1, 1966, Marlin married the love of his life, Ann Louise Miller.

Together they built a beautiful life centered on faith, family, and serving others. They shared nearly 60 wonderful years of marriage.

Marlin faithfully served both his community and his church. He was deeply involved with the American Legion and was honored with a Lifetime Membership Award for his many years of dedicated service. At Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, he served on the church board, taught Sunday school and confirmation classes, and generously volunteered his time helping maintain the church facilities. Later, he became a devoted member of Pease Christian Reformed Church, where he sang in the choir and served as a chaperone on several mission trips.

Marlin loved the outdoors. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and some of his happiest memories were made during deer hunting season surrounded by family and friends. He and Ann cherished traveling throughout the western United States together. One of Marlin's greatest joys was driving his side-by-side through the countryside, stopping to visit family, friends, and neighbors wherever he went.

Anyone who knew Marlin knew he loved to sing. Whether he was in the Pease choir, working around the house, driving down the road, or simply enjoying the day, he was often singing. Marlin was a happy man, and his songs reflected the joy that filled his heart.

He also loved farming. Whether it was working on his daughter’s farm or several of the neighbor’s farms, Marlin found great satisfaction in working alongside family and friends.

Above all else, Marlin treasured his family. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all of the neighborhood children, who were naturally drawn to his warm smile, gentle spirit, and welcoming heart. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, veteran, and faithful servant whose kindness, generosity, and joyful spirit touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

Marlin's life was defined by faith, service, hard work, generosity, and an unwavering love for his family. His joyful spirit, his willingness to help anyone in need, and the songs he so often sang will remain in the hearts of all who were blessed to know him. Though he will be deeply missed, his legacy of love and kindness will live on for generations to come.

Marlin is lovingly survived by his wife, Ann Ege; his daughter, Jenny (Joe) Prosby; his son, Todd (Kristina) Ege; his grandchildren, Hannah (Eric) Tuenge, Rachel (Rene) Gonzales, Donovan Ege, Morgan Ege, Dustin Peterson, and Joseph Prosby; ten great-grandchildren; his brothers, Leroy (Sharon) Ege and Don (June) Ege; his brothers-in-law, Bill Miller and Butch (Marilyn) Miller; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jens and Betsy Ege; his maternal grandparents, Luther and Mae Miller; his half-sisters; and his beloved daughter, Pam Kephart.