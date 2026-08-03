September 10, 1954 - August 1, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Jay McGowan who passed away peacefully at his home on August 1st, 2026 at the age of 71 after a courageous battle with cancer.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 7th, 2026, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, 205 South Rum River Drive, Princeton, MN 55371. A celebration of life will follow at 12:30 pm at the American Legion, 12674 Fremont Ave, Zimmerman, MN 55398, where Bill was a member of the Sons of the American Legion (SAL).

Bill was born in Minneapolis, MN on September 10th, 1954, to William and Lorraine (Christiansen) McGowan. Bill spent his childhood there and graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1972. He then attended Dunwoody college and obtained a degree in Civil Engineering. Following college, he worked for the City of Maple Grove for over 35 years. In addition to his engineering career, he founded AB Hardscape, proudly owning and operating the business for over 30 years with his wife, Annette.

Bill enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He loved fishing, pheasant hunting in South Dakota, and giving pontoon tours at his favorite place, their cabin on Thunder Lake. As a passionate sports fan, he enjoyed watching his kids grow up playing sports, golfing, and especially going to the Minnesota Vikings games.

Bill will be dearly missed by his wife, Annette McGowan; children, Chandra (Patrick) Rachel, Shane (Jerri) McGowan, Jamie (Christopher) Soler, Kelly (Luke) Morisset, Shannon (Lucas) Wubben, and Tracy McGowan; grandchildren, Sophia, Nora, and Violet Rachel; Natalie and Adaline McGowan; Maxwell and Vera Soler; Bennett and Hudson Morisset, Avery and future grandchild Wubben; sister, Bonnie McGowan and brother, Paul McGowan; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Dennis Barton, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.