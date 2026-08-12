October 17, 1958 - August 4, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Richard Manly who passed away peacefully at his home on August 4th, 2026 at the age of 67. A Celebration of Life honoring Bill will be held at a later date.

Bill was born on October 17th, 1958, to Robert and Margaret (Bruzak) Manly. He graduated from St Anthony High School in 1976, and united in marriage to Karen Manly (Jaworski) in 1986. Bill worked in a number of fields creating and building medical equipment until retiring. He enjoyed building models, remote control cars, drones, video games, and working on computers.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife Karen (Jaworski) Manly, parents Robert and Margaret (Bruzak) Manly, sister Patricia (Pat) Milbrandt( Manly).

Bill is survived by his daughter Carissa (Patrick) Pfeninger; siblings, Gayle Turnquist, John (Marilyn) Manly, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.