September 28, 1953 - August 7, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Celebration of life will be 12:00 PM Sunday, August 16, 2026 at the Moose Lodge in Waite Park for Lynette “Lyn” Rae Sundquist, 72, who passed away Friday, August 7, 2026 at her home in Sauk Rapids surrounded by her family. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Lynette was born September 28, 1953 in Granite Falls to Raymond and Pearl (Schmidt) Hempel. She grew up in Granite Falls, later moving to Sacred Heart and then St. Cloud. Lynette married Jeffrey Allen Sundquist on March 17, 1973. She worked at Precision Optics for over 20 years, and has been enjoying retirement. Lynette was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She was a member of the Moose Lodge. Lynette loved her kids, grandkids, and great-granddaughter. She enjoyed being in the kitchen where she acquired her nickname “Cookie”. Lynette enjoyed going to the Moose Lodge and watching the Minnesota Vikings. She was loving, social, strong willed, fun, kind, caring and feisty.

Lynette is survived by her significant other, Tom Sykora of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Bridget (Corey) Applegate of St. Cloud, Erica (Dustin) Dusha of Sartell; grandchildren, Amanda (Gabe), Megan (Brennan), Austin, Alex, Hannah (Joey), Jeffrey; great-grandchild, Berkley; siblings, Terry (Rosemary) Hempel of Granite Falls, Brad (Holly) Hempel of Granite Falls, RaeAnn (Rolland) Hegna of Granite Falls, Nanci (Mark) Zenner of Savage; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Pearl; husband, Jeffrey, and son, Adam.