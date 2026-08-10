October 8, 1943 - August 9, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2026 at Redeemer Lutheran in St. Cloud for Leonard “Len” E. Smallwood. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church. Rev. Bruce Timm will be officiating and burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca, MN.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Leonard E. Smallwood, on August 9, 2026 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center at the age of 82.

Leonard was born on October 8, 1943 in Bellwood, IL to Leonard Neal and Inez (Beisel) Smallwood. After high school, he chose to join the Marine Corps where he served mostly in helicopter squadrons. His time of service included domestic operations to support civil rights at times of unrest in the deep south, naval operations during the Cuban missile crisis and a rotation to support South Vietnam, Operation Shufly in 1963. He married Mona “Sue” Schmidkunz in October of 1964. After his honorable discharge, they moved to St. Cloud, MN. They were blessed with almost 62 years of marriage and two children, Sean and Lisa.

Len held a variety of jobs until joining the St. Cloud Police Department in 1972. He retired after 29 years, achieving the rank of Captain and an appointment to Detective. He led the Detective Unit finishing his career as the acting assistant Chief of Police. He was also an EMT and an EMT instructor. He served his community in the National Guard, belonged to the Jaycees, the VFW and the Marine Corps League and gave his time as a Scout Master. He belonged to Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud since 1966; he was a Sunday School teacher, chairman of the deacons, choir member, and congregational vice president. He also served on the board of Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and the Board of Directors for the Minnesota North District of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling across North America in his RV.

Len is survived by his wife, Mona “Sue” of Sauk Rapids; his children, and their spouses; and four grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.

The Lord giveth. The Lord taketh away.

Blessed be the Name of the Lord.