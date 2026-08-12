August 30, 1945 - August 7, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Memorial Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kathleen "Kathy" M. Becker who passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2026 surrounded by family.

Kathy was born August 30, 1945 in Oak Ridge, TN to Earl and Marian (Washnesky) Bohm. She was an accomplished student and musician in the class of ’63 at St. Louis Park High School and went on to graduate from St. Cloud State University with a teaching degree. Kathy married Eddie Becker in 1977. She worked at JC Penney’s for 3 years as a personnel manager and later committed 100% of her time to raising 5 boys.

Kathy was a true sports fan. Especially when it came to her beloved Twins rarely missing a game. She was her kids’ and grandkids’ number one fan and could be heard throughout the crowd cheering on the home team.

Kathy was a true competitor in her own right—an excellent golfer and Melrose Club champion.

She never arrived empty-handed, always bringing someone’s favorite bars or something made especially for you. She was a wonderfully talented musician and with the same precision could keep you warm with a beautiful handmade quilt.

Kathy was a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed but forever remembered for the love, time, and care she gave to those she loved most.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Eddie of St. Cloud; children, David (Jana) Michaelis of Bettendorf, IA, Scott (Lynne) Michaelis of Princeton, Eric Michaelis of St. Cloud, Andy (Dawn) Becker of St. Cloud and Mark Becker of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Shelby (Kaylea), Abby (Taylor), Max (Morgan), Zach, Hally, Lily, Taylor, Ryleigh and Peyton; great-grandchildren, Caden, Sadie and Callahan; sister, Norma (Bohm) Schuldt; nieces and nephews with their spouses;

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Spencer Schuldt and Eddie’s parents, Olaf and Irene Becker (Melrose).

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.