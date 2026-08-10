February 8, 1936 - August 7, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Darlene Clara (Myers) Haas, age 90 of Princeton, MN, passed away on August 7, 2026, at her home. Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Darlene was born to John and Ruth (Stanley) Myers on February 8, 1936, in Oliver County, ND, at the home of her grandparents, Clinton and Ida Stanley. She was delivered by her great aunt, Arcelia Stanley, sooner than was expected. Darlene was so small that her Granpa Stanley’s wedding ring fit around her wrist and her first bed was a shoe box. She went to country school in North Dakota and was baptized as a child at Spring Brook Evangelical Church. Her parents moved to Minnesota in 1951.

Darlene met Victor “Vic” Haas on November 26, 1953, at his cousin’s wedding rehearsal at Zion Lutheran Church. They married a year and one day later on November 27, 1954. Darlene was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Minneapolis by Pastor Dowidat, the same pastor that baptized Vic as a baby. In 1956, Darlene and Vic bought the farm of Vic’s grandparents where they raised eight children, Kathy, Arlene, Mary Kay, Mike, Lisa, Greg, Kim, and Kristi.

Darlene worked at Griswold’s, making snowmobile suits, Isanti Manufacturing, Plastic Products, and Princeton Public Utilities. They joined Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in 1993 after moving to Princeton, and she remained a member throughout her life.

Darlene is survived by her children, Arlene Mitchell, Mary Kay Haas, Mike Haas, Lisa (Joe) Teague, Greg (Julie) Haas, Kim Haas, and Kristi Wredberg; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Delbert (Janele) Myers and Dianne (Mitch) Lundeen; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Myers; husband, Victor in 2019; daughter, Kathleen Soderholm; a stillborn baby girl; sister, Laurel Suk; brother, James Myers; daughter-in-law, Kathy Haas; and grand-dog, Teddy.