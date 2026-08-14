December 15, 1959 - August 12, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

A celebration of life will be held at the Long Prairie Legion on Saturday August 29, 2026, at 11 am for Theresa Byland, 66 of Long Prairie who passed away peacefully Wednesday August 12, 2026, surrounded by her family at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud.

Theresa was born on December 15, 1959, in Long Prairie to Allen and Janet (Hockemeyer) Sundberg. She married Robert Byland in Huron, South Dakota. Robert and Theresa raised their two daughters Cody and Misty in Milford, Kansas. Robert served in the Military and while doing so Theresa stayed home and took care of the girls. Theresa prided herself on having a well-kept home and cooking for her family. She loved being at the lake and spending a lot of her time outdoors. Theresa was known for her love and compassion for animals. Theresa will forever be remembered for her spitfire personality and fearless outlook on life.

Theresa is survived by her daughters, Cody (Nate) Pundsack of Albany; Misty Byland of Freeport; sisters, Jackie (Dave) Gosiak of Browerville; Ann (Ryan Grewe) Sundberg of Alexandria; 4 grandchildren, Kaycee, Cale, Naomi and Hazel.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Randy Sundberg and sister, Cindy Schultz.