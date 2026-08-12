October 22, 1960 - August 11, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 15, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Mark A. Mazacek, age 65, who passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in St. Cloud. Fr. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Foley. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM and one hour prior to service.

Mark was born October 22, 1960 in St. Cloud to August and Ellen (Victor) Mazacek. He married Catherine Forbes July 17, 1993 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Mark was a carpenter at a variety of construction companies. He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral. Mark enjoyed wrestling, sports, spending time with his family, watching his grandkids, playing sports, listening to Rock and Roll, and watching TV. He loved his pets, always put others first, and was simple and kind.

Mark is survived by his wife Catherine of Sauk Rapids; children, Tiffany (Bennett) Graf of Sauk Rapids, Jason Mazacek of St. Cloud, Rosa Mazacek of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Leah, Sephiroth, Jaidyn, Alexis, Aubrey, Sage, Payeton, Alucard, Faith, Genesis; sisters-in-law, Dani Weyhrauch of St. Cloud, Joan Mazacek of Foley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four infant children; siblings, Fred, Richard, Mike, Gary, Val (Richard) Scherbing.