October 4, 1939 - August 17, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Pete entered eternal rest on Monday, August 17, 2026, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer, now fully healed in the arms of the Lord. A Mass of Christian Burial for Peter Hengel, 86, of Waite Park, will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 24, 2026, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, with the Rev. Jeremy Ploof officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2026, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and for one hour before the service at the church.

Pete was born on October 4, 1939, in Waite Park to Leone (Evans) and Peter Hengel Sr. On July 29, 1961, he married the love of his life, Laura A. Dingmann. He was a lifelong citizen of Waite Park and a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Together with Laura, he built a wonderful life in the community they loved, where they raised their five children.

Early in his career, Pete worked at Meyer Tile and Mid State Tile as a tile layer. After a workplace accident, he began delivering flowers, a job he loved and continued until recent weeks. His easygoing nature and gift for conversation made him a natural fit. As he often said, “I can’t quit, I have ladies to make happy.” That charm was captured in a St. Cloud Floral commercial in which he played “Mr. Cupid.”

While working full-time and raising a young family, Pete and Laura also owned and operated the Junction Inn in Waite Park from 1970 to 1975. This special chapter of his life sparked many lasting friendships and memories that he carried with him always.

Pete was a man who thoroughly enjoyed life and possessed a natural gift for making people feel welcome. He was loved by many for his quick wit, engaging stories, and an endless supply of favorite sayings. Staying active and socializing were important to Pete, and he could often be found spending time at the Legion or the Moose Lodge. He looked forward to playing cards daily—particularly cribbage, 500, and poker—and loved playing Bingo, where everyone knew to listen for his favorite "toot-toot." Pete also enjoyed testing his luck on occasional trips to the casino. His lifelong love for sports spanned from bowling and horseshoes to baseball and softball, which he played for as long as he was able. A passionate sports fan, he cheered fiercely for the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Vikings, never missing a chance to get on a football board at the Moose Lodge.

An outdoor enthusiast, Pete loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He and Laura spent many years at their seasonal campsite, creating a lifetime of memories with family and friends. Above all else, Peter treasured his family, his friends, and the many connections he built throughout his life. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love, and the many affectionate nicknames he gave to those around him. Not bad for a short-fat guy!

Peter is survived by his children and their spouses, Pam (Todd) Theisen, Jeff (Karen) Hengel, Denise (Joe) Lunn, Paula (Dean) Kimmes, and Lance (Bernice) Hengel; grandchildren, Sara (Drew) Theisen, Tyler (Tasha) Theisen, Joshua (Cameron) Hengel, Justin Hengel, Mitch Kimmes, Megan (Kyle) Hengel, Nate (Rachel) Kimmes, and Cory VanVickle; great-grandchildren, Leo and Brady, Amelia and Sienna Theisen, Hannah and Harper Ostendorf; siblings, Donovan “Pete” Hengel, Cleone Skaalerud, Kathy Polkinghorn; sister-in-law, Audrey Dingmann; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Laura, in 2020; his parents; brothers, Leon, Cleo, and Darold; sister, Mary Jost; and some nieces and nephews.

A special thank you is extended to his friend Barney who brought immense comfort and peace to Pete, serving as a deeply caring and faithful nephew especially during his final days.

Pete’s family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Coborn’s Cancer Center for their compassionate care.