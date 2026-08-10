April 9, 1937 - August 7, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Funeral Service will be 4pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Shirley Ann M. Iees, 89, who passed away Friday, August 7, 2026 at Summit Ridge in Sauk Rapids. Rev. David Heinz will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services on Wednesday, August 12 at the church.

Shirley married George P. Iees on November 30, 1957 at Trinity Lutheran Church. They spent many years in Sauk Rapids but had a couple stops early in their marriage in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Fergus Falls, MN. Together they had three children Rick, Michelle and Greg. Shirley worked as a waitress for many years, putting her talking skills to good use at a handful of places including; Dx Truck Stop, Bridgette’s Cafe and Short Stop. She enjoyed crochet, embroidery and homemaking. Shirley will be remembered for always having a candy jar on the table and her famous Christmas cookie baking extravaganza.

Shirley is survived by: her children Rick (Sharon) Iees, Michelle (JD) Lundgren and Greg Iees. Grandchildren; Shawn Iees, Jeremy Iees, Bridgette (Matt) Brenny, Gina (Nick) Carlson, James Carlson and Hunter Lundgren. Eight great grandchildren, sister Nancy Hanson, and several nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband George Iees; parents John G. and Esther (Vogt) Leyk; siblings: Irene Packert, Elmer Leyk, Leroy Leyk, Melvin "Irish" Leyk; grandson Brett Iees, and many beloved dogs including Mimi, Buffy, Spooky and Gigi.

The family thanks Shirley’s niece Carol Schlueter for taking her on numerous outings and Jerry Carlson for always being a phone call away.

In memory of Shirley, share a treat with someone. Shirley found great joy in baking and sharing treats with those she cared about.