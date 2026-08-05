October 30, 1947 - August 2, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Funeral Services will be at 11 A.M. on Friday, August 7, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Saint Cloud, MN for Linda Marie Raden, age 78 of Brainerd, MN formerly of St. Cloud, MN. Mrs. Raden died on Sunday, August 2nd at Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Linda was born on October 30, 1947, the daughter of Leo and Donna (Stevinger) Dondelinger in St. Cloud, MN. She graduated from Tech High School in St. Cloud, MN.

On May 13, 1972, she was united in marriage to Jerome “Jerry” Raden at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Three children were born to this union. Jerry and Linda lived in St. Cloud until December of 2015 when they moved to Brainerd, MN. This has been their home since that time.

Linda enjoyed bowling and spending time with family who were all very important to her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jerome “Jerry”; and one son Paul.

Linda is survived by her children, Brian and Jodi; grandchildren, Tiffani, Johannah, and Michael; siblings, Judy and Kevin ; many nieces and nephews other relatives and many friends.