November 20, 1925 - August 13, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Funeral Services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2026 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Dolores V. Rehder, age 100, who passed away Thursday, August 13, 2026 at her home in Cheswick, PA. Pastor David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dolores V. Neils Rehder was born the youngest of four children on November 20, 1925 in Sauk Rapids, MN to Reinhard “R.G.” and Pauline Arndt Neils. Dolores was also Baptized and Confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids.

She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1943. While in college, Dolores was a member of the US Nurses Cadet Core, but the war ended prior to her being deployed. Dolores met her future husband, Gordon A. Rehder, while attending the University of Minnesota. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in June of 1948 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Gordon and Dolores were married on June 12,1949 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Dolores then started her career as a nurse at the University of MN Hospital.

Gordon and Dolores moved and traveled extensively for work and pleasure. Their travels included all 50 states, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia, most of Europe, China and many more. They lived in Los Angeles CA, Tucson AR, Denver CO, Medford Lakes NJ, Kwajalein, Marshall Islands, and back to Sauk Rapids for 50 years.

Dolores worked at Tucson Medical Center in Arizona, Burlington County Community Health Services in NJ and Stearns County Community Health Services in St. Cloud, MN. After 19 years of working in Sterns County, Dolores retired from nursing in 1991. Dolores was an active member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod throughout her life, returning to Trinity Lutheran Church in 1973 when moving back to Sauk Rapids.

Besides traveling, Dolores enjoyed playing bridge and sewing. While on Kwajalein she loved deep sea fishing and square dancing as well. In Sauk Rapids Dolores was active in the Ladies Aid at Trinity Lutheran Church and was an avid gardener, often having ‘way too much’ and delivering things like 500 lbs of apples or potatoes to the food bank. Her family considered her more of a farmer than a gardener. Dolores was a woman of deep faith who lived guided by that faith, with zest, joy, humility and love.

Gordon and Dolores lived in a home in Sauk Rapids, on the Mississippi River for 42 years. In 2020 Dolores and Gordon celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary.

Dolores is survived by her two children, John G. Rehder M.D. (Melanie) of Allison Park, PA, Kristin M. Petri (Michael) of Johns Island, SC, 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, sister Priscilla Neils Weber, and brothers Reinhard A. Neils DDS and Vernon E. Neils MD.

Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church.