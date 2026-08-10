March 23, 1930 - August 6, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Saturday, August 15, 2026 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Leona Keim Skaj, 96, who passed away Thursday, August 6, 2026 at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids surrounded by her family. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery in Mayhew Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church in Mayhew Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Leona was born March 23, 1930 in Opole to Stanley and Regina (Kuklok) Jarnot. She lived and farmed near Belgrade before moving to rural Sauk Rapids in 1955. Leona married Leander Keim February 27, 1949 in Belgrade and they raised three boys together. Leander passed away July 31, 1974. She then married Anthony Skaj on August 1, 1981 and he passed away on March 17, 2017. Leona was a homemaker and enjoyed her job in the kitchen at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Cloud V.F.W. post 428 Auxiliary. Leona enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, polka music, being outdoors and keeping her yard perfect. She loved watching the humming birds and feeding them. Leona was a hard worker, generous, helpful and caring.

Leona is survived by her children, Dennis (Julie) Keim, Jeff (Brenda) Keim, both of Sauk Rapids; brother, LeRoy Jarnot of Rice; sister-in-law, Ginger Jarnot of Sartell; grandchildren, Adam (Molly), Stacy (Anthony), Nathan (Stephanie), Jessica (Matt), Clayton (Meghan), Jared, Bonnie (Adam), Amanda (Josh); and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Leander Keim; second husband, Anthony Skaj; son, Ricky Keim; brother, Donald Jarnot; sisters, Ann (Sylvester) Yamry and Marlene (Henry) Neu; sister-in-law, Mary Jarnot.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Good Shepherd Nursing Home for their outstanding and wonderful care of Leona during her time spent there.