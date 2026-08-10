November 14, 1944 - August 6, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 14, 2026, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN, for Eileen Frances Windfeldt, age 81, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2026, surrounded by her family at St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Chad Johnson will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by services at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be provided after the service, and family is invited to attend the interment at Assumption Cemetery afterward.

Eileen was born on November 14, 1944, in Austin, MN, to Manley and Dorothy (Bartley) Gunderson. From an early age, she showed a remarkable passion for mathematics and learning. She went on to earn a master’s degree in mathematics and became the first woman to graduate from the Minnesota Institute of Technology — an achievement that reflected both her brilliance and her determination.

Eileen married Richard and joined him in leading numerous business ventures, helping many people build successful and fulfilling careers. She brought that same dedication, energy, and love to her roles as a mother and grandmother. Family was always at the center of her life. She instilled her enthusiasm, curiosity, and joy in her two sons and her grandchildren, cheering them on in every endeavor — whether in school, at hockey and football games, or at swim meets. Eileen was, without question, their biggest fan.

Eileen is survived by her sons Brad (Jodi) Windfeldt and Jeff (Melissa) Windfeldt; her grandchildren Lauren (Dan) Lang, Ross (Bethany) Windfeldt, Dylan (Jen) Orthaus, Andrew, Aaron, and Alex Windfeldt, Dylan and Taylor Anderson; her great grandchildren Emma, Jay, Brodie, Mara, Jace, and Cade; and her sisters Nancy (Bill) Anderson and Linda (Scot) Montgomery.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Richard.

Flowers are appreciated at the service. If preferred, memorial donations may be directed to St. Benedict’s Care Center, 1810 Minnesota Blvd., St. Cloud, MN 56304.