November 10, 1965 - August 11, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Tam Mai was a loving, kind, and funny man who brought warmth and laughter wherever he went. He was deeply loved by his family and was someone who made the people around him feel special.

Tam came from a big family and cherished the many relationships and memories they shared. His family meant everything to him, and he was loved dearly by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Above all, Tam loved his family with all his heart. They were his pride and joy, and the love he had for them was truly immeasurable. Their bond was incredibly special, and his love for them will continue to live on through the memories they shared.

Tam will be remembered for his loving heart, his sense of humor, and the happiness he brought to his family. Though he is no longer with us, the love he gave and the memories he created will remain in the hearts of his family and all those who loved him. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be on Friday, August 14, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Tam Mai from 12pm to 2pm. Burial will follow directly after at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell.