May 5, 1938 - August 3, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Elaine was born to Alex and Ida (Miller) Engquist on May 5, 1938, in Cambridge, Minnesota. Elaine graduated from Cambridge High School and later married Merle Hierlinger of Crown, Mn where she lived and raised her family for her entire life. Elaine also owned and operated Hierlinger Shoes in Princeton, which just celebrated its’ 50th anniversary of being in business. Elaine was very involved in the community and many organizations over the years. She was involved in the Chamber of Commerce, MN Workforce and the Rum River Festival and made many donations to local organizations over the years. Elaine loved to visit with her customers. She prided herself on being able to help each and every customer find the right solution and was often used as a referral from many doctors in regards to patients with foot problems. She absolutely devoted her life to her beloved shoe store.

Elaine loved to live and had many friends and activities that brought her joy, such as spending time with family and visiting. She enjoyed going out to eat and was often seen at the K-Bob Café in Princeton with her friends. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, especially dark red geraniums, and loved to mow and tend to her yard. Elaine prided herself on her appearance and always wanted to look “put together”. Every Wednesday, she looked forward to having her hair done by her dear friend Mindy.

She also loved listening to classic country music artists like Jim Reeves, Ray Price, Eddie Arnold, and Molly B polka music, on the RFD channel, plus reading the weekly newspapers and watching Sunday football.

Elaine is survived by her children; Scott Hierlinger, Penney Hammer, Paula (John) Rebhan, and; sister, LaVonne (Doug) Springer, sister-in-law Jackie Engquist; grandchildren, Hunter, Tanner, Emily, Andy, Joey, Petia, Jacob, Jonah; and great-grandchildren Tucker, Dakota, Hallie, Tate, Graham, Malcolm and Elizabeth and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle; long-time companion, Sonny Steeves; brother Lyle Engquist.

The family thanks Quiet Oaks Hospice facility and the St Croix Hospice team for their amazing loving care for Mom over the last few months.