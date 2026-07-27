February 8, 1936 - July 27, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2026 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Janet A. Skillingstad-Ertel, age 90, who passed away Monday, June 27, 2026 surrounded by her family at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Janet was born February 8, 1936 in Monticello to William and Dorothy (Holker) Kirscht. After graduating high school, in Monticello she entered St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing in 1954 and graduated in 1957. Janet worked for many years part-time at the St. Cloud Hospital. She married Jerry Skillingstad on June 7, 1958 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Monticello and he passed in 1997. On October 26, 2018 she married Eugene Ertel at Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids and he passed in 2021. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was active with St. Monica’s Society (Christian Women). She enjoyed gardening, feeding birds, garage sales and camping with family. She especially loved time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her children, Rita (Brian) McKinney of Great Falls, MT, Lisa (Dennis) Hahn of Sartell, Ruth (Alvin) Beniek of Sauk Rapids, and Paul Skillingstad of Waite Park; grandchildren, Christy (Scott), Stephen (Crystal), Matthew (Megan), Nathan, (fiancé, Callista) Andrew (Olivia), Sarah (Victor), Rachel, and Brynn; great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Chelsea, Winona, Walker, William, Elias, Gavin, Gracie, Gemma, Gloria and Kara; siblings, Jeanne Eveslage of Apache Junction, AZ, Lloyd (Pat) Kirscht of Bertha, Mary (Joe) Glinsek of Ramsey and Jerry (Patty) Kirscht of Annandale; sister-in-law, Kay Kirscht of Foley; Eugene’s children, Debbie (Greg) Helmbreck, Jean (Joe) Kramer, Sheri (Pat) Goelz, Penny (Dave) Berdan and Mike (Melissa) Ertel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Jerry and Eugene; infant daughter; Barbara and brother Bill (William) Kirscht; brothers and sisters in-law, Ray and Darlene Skillingstad, Fr. Del Skillingstad, S.J., Bob and Leona Skillingstad; infant granddaughters, Theresa Beniek and Stephanie Hahn.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery, Jesuits or Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.