May 29, 1936 - July 26, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Memorial services will be Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Mary Riggs, 90 of Princeton, who died Saturday, July 26, 2026, at her home. Deacon Mark Barder will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Shorewood Cemetery in Excelsior.

Mary was born to Roman and Ann (Buehl) Kruzel on May 29, 1936, in Delano. She married Raymond Rancour in September 1957. He passed away in April 1984. She married Grover Riggs in July 1985, and he passed away in October 1999. Mary was a homemaker and worked some part-time jobs over the years. She spent her last years living with her wonderful caregiver, Linda. She always said there was nowhere else she would rather be. Special friends Sue, Barb, and Carol were an important part of her life. They enjoyed visiting, listening to music, and watching TV. Mary enjoyed spending time watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings and loved disaster shows. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary enjoyed the families that came to visit, particularly the young kids. She enjoyed the Elim Oasis program over the years.

Mary is survived by her children, Willard (Brenda) Rancour, Gene Rancour, Jane Rancour, and Cindy Bleichner; siblings, Caroline Klepperich, Phyllis Klepperich, Ann (Vince) Herd, Robert Kruzel, James (Laura) Kruzel, Margie (Kevin) Hoen, Mark (Kim) Kruzel, Kenneth Kruzel, and Judith (Danny) Kranz; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; daughter, Sue Harris; and siblings, Gordy Kruzel, Janice Bakka, and Buddy Kruzel.