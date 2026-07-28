August 12, 1927 - July 26, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Arvin Martin Krause, age 98, of Princeton, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2026, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton.

Arvin was born to Arnold and Lydia (Kopischke) Krause on August 12, 1927, in rural Princeton. He served his country in Japan while in the United States Army. He married Marian Larson on April 15, 1950, at the parsonage in rural Princeton. Arvin drove truck for Fingerhut for 31 years, retiring in 1990. He drove four million accident-free miles for the company and was awarded Minnesota Truck Driver of the Year in 1979. Arvin was a member of the Princeton American Legion, the Princeton VFW, and a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church. He served on the American Legion Honor Guard for 20 years, was a church council trustee for 18 years, and was a blood bank volunteer.

Arvin and Marian enjoyed spending summer vacations with their children at various resorts in Minnesota. In later years, they enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling throughout the United States. Arvin took faithful and loving care of Marian during the years she lived in the nursing home. He especially enjoyed the times spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Christmas was his favorite.

Arvin is survived by his son, Tommy (Wendy) Krause of Virginia; daughter, Vicky (David) Knudsen of Perham; sister, Joann Brown of Burly, Idaho; six grandchildren: Katie (Ryan) Finc, Anne (Jake) Overcott, Beth (Nate) Russell, Lisa Krause, Eric (Jen) Krause, and Josh (Kate) Krause; and nine great-grandchildren: Elise, Tyler, Ayla, Ivy, Willa, Remy, Aiden, Landon, and Madison.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years; and his sisters, Irene Ziebarth and Hilda Turnquist.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, August 7, 2026, at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton with Pastor Steve Tischer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with full military honors will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.