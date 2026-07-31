January 5, 1944 - July 23, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, August 10th, 2026, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Monticello for Michael Thomas Holloran, age 82, who passed away Thursday, July 23, 2026, at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Lunch will follow mass at church with burial afterwards at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Patrick.

He is survived by his wife, Joy; daughters, Gretchen (Dave) Tentis, Jody (Jerry) Tollefson, Deborah (John) Casey; brother, James Holloran; grandchildren, great grandchildren and many other beloved friends and relatives.