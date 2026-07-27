June 16, 1949 - July 24, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 31, 2026, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Terry Wade, 77 of Milaca, who died on Friday, July 24, 2026, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Terry was born on June 16, 1949, in Owatonna to Charles and Lorraine (Slezak) Wade. He moved with his family to rural Foreston at an early age. Terry owned and operated a salvage yard in Milaca until his retirement. He married Karen Svendson on September 21, 2018, in Milaca. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Milaca. Terry was also a member of the McKinley 4-H Club and O’Neil Eagles 4-H Club, a Freemason, Eastern Star, and Shriners, and Terry sang for many years with the Chanters. He enjoyed spending time going to threshing and car shows and going to dirt track races. Terry was a talker and loved to tell stories.

Terry is survived by his wife, Karen of Milaca; children, Laurie (Chris) Hoffman of Foreston, Pearl Vedders of Easton, and Thomas (Kim Hall) Wade of Bradford; siblings, Roger (Becky) Wade of Milaca and Deb Bonner of North Carolina; and three grandchildren, Michelle Hoffman, Anna DeLaittre, and Ashton Vedders.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Tim Bonner.