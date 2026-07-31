August 27, 1944 - July 27, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM on Friday August 7th, 2026 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Darrell Glenn Fashant, 81, of St. Cloud, MN, who died Monday, July 27, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family and love. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10:45 AM on Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Darrell was born August 27, 1944 in Minneapolis to Glenn & Marion (Keeler) Fashant. He served his country in the United States Navy. He married Sharon Theisen on April 15, 1967 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Darrell worked as a lineman for NW Bell upon leaving the Navy and later as a manager for US West until his retirement. He is a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, a past member of the Knights of Columbus and was a Eucharistic Minister and usher. He loved fishing! He enjoyed spending time up north at their lake place with friends and family. Darrell volunteered at the food shelf, the VA hospital and was a Boy Scout volunteer in his early years. Did I say he loved fishing?

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, of St. Cloud; children, Robert (Donna) Fashant of St. Cloud; Susan Zondervan of Waite Park; grandchildren, Zachary Hayenga, Lynnell (Alex) Hildreth, Andrew (Ashley) Zondervan, Paige (Zachary Hanson) Fashant, 3 great grandchildren; brother, Steve Fashant of Lebanon, MO, step-siblings, Robert Maciej of Upsala, DeWayne (Carol) Maciej of Nevis, Darlene Maciej of Upsala, Joel Maciej of Mora and Sandy (Mike) Brockway of Burtrum, and Godchildren, Tracy Wurst, Shelley Arnold and Adam Maciej.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gordon Fashant, sister-in-law, Marilyn Theisen, brother-in-law, Roger Theisen, son-in-law, Craig Zondervan and nephew, David Theisen.

Darrell will be deeply missed by all who knew him and the fish will finally be safe.