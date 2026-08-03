April 17, 1931 - July 31, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Eleanor Winkelman, 95 of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, July 31 at St. Benedict’s Court. Rev. Erik Lundgren will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday morning from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM at the church in St. Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Eleanor Eva Winkelman was born on April 17, 1931 in Ghent, MN to Henry and Claire (Gerard) Regnier. She lived in several central Minnesota towns with her family before settling in Duelm. She graduated from Foley High School in 1949. She married Delbert Winkelman on April 25, 1950 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. In 1961 they purchased the farm near St. Augusta and raised their children. They also owned a cabin on Round Lake. After retirement they spent many winters going south. First to Las Vegas than Apache Junction in Arizona, where they purchased a home.

Eleanor is survived by her children Doug (Diane), Diane (Wayne) Koenig, and Kevin (Sherri) all of St. Augusta and Greg (Julie) of Otsego, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and the first great great grandchild due in October, as well as sister Yvonne Regnier of Bismarck, ND and sisters in law Teresa Winkelman and Judy Winkelman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Delbert in 2017, grandsons Adam Koenig and Scott Winkelman, brothers and sisters Horace, Dennis, Bernard, Millie Bemis and Josie Kampa.

A special thanks to all the care team at St. Benedict’s Court and all of her friends from the Village, especially Joanne.