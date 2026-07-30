January 4, 2009 - July 27, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Funeral services will be 12 noon on Monday, August 3, 2026 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Brody Oltz, 17 of St. Cloud who died Monday, July 27, 2026 in a motorcycle accident in Rice. Pastor Kevin Drehmel will officiate and burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 10-11:45 on Monday at the funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Brody was born on January 4, 2009, in St. Cloud to Mike Holtslander and Laura Oltz. He attended Sauk Rapids-Rice schools and most recently Apollo High School. Brody had a heart bigger than himself. He was the kind of person who would always lend a hand, put others first, and made sure the people around him were smiling. He had a contagious laugh, loved telling jokes, and could brighten a room with his sense of humor. He had a passion for working on cars and enjoyed anything that let him use his hands. A dedicated and hardworking young man, Brody took pride in his job at Mongo’s Grill in St. Cloud as a cook. Whether he was working, hanging out with friends, playing video games, listening to loud music, or making plans for his next adventure, Brody lived life to the fullest. He also enjoyed participating in track and football during his school years. More than anything, Brody cherished the people in his life. His love, kindness, and unforgettable smile touched countless family members, friends, coworkers, and classmates. Though his life was far too short, the memories he created and the love he shared will remain in the hearts of those who knew him forever.

He is survived by his parents, Laura Ritsche (Josh Welliver) of St. Cloud; Mike (Heidi) Holtslander of Becker; siblings, Jackson Welliver, Janessa Welliver, Jada Welliver, Lyla Ritsche, Robert Ritsche, Madison Holtslander and Hudson Holtslander, grandparents, Edward Oltz, Martha & Murphy Haessly, Ray & Julie Hendrickson, Gerald “Shorty” Girtz, Deb Samuelson, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandma, Susan Holtslander and uncle Jason Dickmann, Great Grandma and Grandpa Dan & Cathy Mundt, Great Grandpa Irvin Girtz.