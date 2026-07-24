August 26, 1945 - July 16, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Celebration of Life will be 4 PM to 7 PM with a service at 6:30 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Allen L. McKenzie, age 80, who passed away Thursday, July 16, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Scott Block will officiate and burial will be at Benton County Cemetery.

Allen was born August 26, 1945 in St. Cloud to Firl and Dolores “Peggy” (Weihs) McKenzie. He lived in Sartell for most of his life. Allen married Toni Wilson at Church of Peace in St. Cloud on January 19, 1966. He served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Pantowners Car Club, MSRA, Rock City Rods and Hoodlems. Allen was a service writer for Arnold’s Equipment for 16 years. He enjoyed cars, street rods, fishing and his dog.

Allen is survived by his son, Kurtis McKenzie of Sartell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Toni in 2025, and son, Craig McKenzie in 2005.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.