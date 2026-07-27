November 10, 1936 - July 21, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Audrey Jeannette Manthei, 89, of Princeton, Minnesota, went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2026. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 11:00 AM with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. There will be a continued celebration following the service with a meal provided at the Princeton Civic Center. A small private service will be held when Audrey is buried alongside her husband at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Audrey was born to Adolph and Jean (Tonning) Samuelson on November 10, 1936, in Grafton, ND. She spent her life faithfully serving the God she loved. Audrey graduated from high school in 1954 in Adams, ND. After finishing high school, she attended both the Lutheran Bible Institute and Bethany Missionary Training Center. Following her missionary work in Mexico, she returned to Minnesota and joined the Daystar ministries team. Audrey met Floyd Manthei, and they were married on January 6, 1972. Together they settled in Zimmerman and raised a family while they continued to reach out to their community for Christ. Because of her love for people, she took up work at the Princeton Elim Home for many years. Audrey’s life was a great example of loving God and loving her neighbors.

Audrey is survived by her children, Chad (Melissa) Manthei and Paul (Amy) Manthei; stepchildren, Vickie (Barry) Martinson, Mark (Donna) Manthei, Teresa Stekly, and Dave (Pam) Manthei; sister, Lynda (Rick) Boswell; sister-in-law, Sandra Samuelson; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Jean Samuelson; stepfather, Rudy Blomquist; husband, Floyd Manthei; sister, Adeline (Earnest) Erickson; brothers, Reif “Buddy” Samuelson and Neil (Marge) Samuelson; and son-in-law, Leonard Stekly.