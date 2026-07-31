August 17, 1995 - July 24, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Celebration of Life be 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2026 at the Municipal Park in Sauk Rapids for Antwon “Shogun” Beau-Stefon Evans, age 30, who passed away at his home on Friday, July 24, 2026.

Antwon “Shogun” was born August 17, 1995 in St. Cloud to Anthony Evans and Karla Schreifels. He lived in the Sauk Rapids, Waite Park area for most of his life, but lived the last 6 years in Indiana. Antwon “Shogun” was an adventurous person who enjoyed gaming, Red Bull, archery, fishing, and attending Camp Courage during the summer. He was confident, wise, happy, funny, generous and never complained. Antwon “Shogun” loved his family especially, his daughter, Ella, many nieces and nephews and had a special relationship with everyone he met.

Antwon “Shogun” is survived by his parents, Karla Edwards of Sauk Rapids and Anthony Evans of Chicago, IL; daughter, baby Ella of Springfield, IN; girlfriend, Levi Harden of Springfield, IN; siblings, Derek (Melissa) Edwards of Rice, nephew, Edison Edwards of Rice, Brett (Betty) Edwards of Minneapolis, Marcus (Aleecia) Edwards of Sartell, Christian Edwards of Sauk Rapids and Andrea (Earl) Evans of St. Paul; and five additional siblings on his dad’s side who he loves dearly and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents and Uncle Steve.

Memorials are preferred to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.