March 20, 1938 - July 27, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Service details to follow for Mary A. Deters, age 88, who passed away Monday, July 27, 2026 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mary was born March 20, 1938 in St. Cloud to John and Beatrice (Gaspard) Richardson. She married William Deters on December 28, 1957 in St. Cloud. Mary and Bill were the owner/operators of Deters Carpet in St. Cloud. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, going to the casino and playing cards. Mary was caring, approachable, a hard worker, would talk to anyone and had a great smile.

She is survived by her children, Shelly (Mark) Thueringer of Sauk Rapids, Scott (Michaela) Deters of Sauk Rapids, Lisa Deters of Colorado Springs, CO, Kris Deters of Sauk Rapids; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom Richardson of St. Cloud.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill in 2024; and sisters, Doris (Eddie) Dvorak and Joan (Richard) Marchek.