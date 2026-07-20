January 5, 2004 - July 12, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jaidah Ruedy who left this world too soon on July 12, 2026. Jaidah was born to Laura Ruedy on January 5th 2004 in St. Cloud MN. She had gone to school in St. Cloud MN, and last worked as a Shift Manager at Arby’s. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading, and spreading joy amongst everyone she came into contact with.

We always feel as if the ones who’ve passed on could’ve stayed longer, even for a day, but knowing her she wouldn’t want us to dwell on any of this. Jaidah left this life having lived a meaningful, and inspiring life. Spreading joy, laughter and lasting impressions everywhere she went. Jaidah was always surrounded by loving friends and family throughout her life and her passing. Thanks to both of her heart donors, all of us were able to spend the last 11 years with her.

Jaidah was survived by her mom Laura Ruedy, her sisters Jaycee Ruedy, Taylor Hinnenkamp, Alex (Hinnenkamp) Storkamp, her niece Octavia Storkamp, her aunt Sarah Ruedy, her cousins Miranda Forsythe, Mariah Forsythe, her uncle David Ruedy, her Grandparents Doreen & David Ruedy, her God Mom Crystal Malmanger along with many other family members and friends.

Jaidah was preceded in death by her step dad Jason Hinnenkamp, her Grandma Kellyjo Johnson, her Great Aunt Donna Kissinger and Great Grandparents James & Georgiann Johnson, and Bernard (Bernie) & Patricia Ruedy.

The Celebration of Life has been planned for Friday July 31st 2026 from 4:30pm - 8:00pm at the VFW Granite Post 428 in St.Cloud MN.