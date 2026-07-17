December 29, 1963 - July 13, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Leslie Smith, 62, of St. Cloud who died Monday, July 13, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Tim Lindhorst will officiate, and burial will be in North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Wednesday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour before services on Thursday at the church in St. Cloud.

Les was born December 29, 1963, in Bemidji to Thomas & Arlene (Burr) Smith. He grew up in Bemidji; he graduated from Bemidji High School and went on to Northwest Tech for his Associate's in Sales & Marketing. Life then brought him to Saint Cloud Technical School, where he got his Associate's in CNC Machining.

He married Vicky Kintigh on August 3, 1996, at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, where they have been members since. He worked as a machinist for many years until his workplace accident. His resume included hard-working days at WSI, Polaris, Galaxy Precision, Park Industries, and Bernick’s. Les had a great sense of humor, he was a motorhead and loved working on cars, especially his ‘77 Camaro. He enjoyed spending time going on family adventures, making darkhouse spears, cracking jokes, watching older TV shows, and playing pool. He was a great Father, Son, and Husband, who lit up and entertained every room he was in.

He is survived by his wife, Vicky of St. Cloud; Sons, Quentin Kintigh-Smith of St. Cloud, Marshall (Asia) Kintigh-Smith of St. Cloud; Brothers, Kelvin (Paula) Smith, Roger Smith; Sister, Delores (Jeff) Aldinger. He will truly be missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arlene and Tom.