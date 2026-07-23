May 23, 1969 - July 22, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Troy G. Vincent, age 57 of Ham Lake, MN, passed away on July 22, 2026, at his home. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, from 12:00-2:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Cambridge.

Troy Glenn was born to Kelly Vincent and Patti Parks on May 23, 1969, in Fridley. He graduated from Blaine High School. Troy worked as a floor layer and Class A truck driver. He enjoyed music, being a drummer, fishing, watching all sports on TV, and riding his Harley.

Troy is survived by his children, Britney Hannes, Taylor Lyons, Tianna Lyons, Abby Vincent, Andrew Meinke, and Travis Meinke; many grandchildren; long-time special friend, DeAnna Vincent; caregiver, Amany Asaad; step-mother, Cindy Vincent; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kelly Vincent; mother, Patti Parks; aunts and uncles; and other relatives.