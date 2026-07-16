Shelley R. Christensen, 62, Hutchinson

September 7, 1963 - July 14, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Shelley Renee Christensen, 62, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2026, at Shady Oaks Assisted Living in Hutchinson, Minnesota.

Shelley was born on September 7, 1963, in Elk River, Minnesota, to Sharon Erickson and Roger Christensen. She spent her childhood in Spring Lake Park before later moving to Aitkin, Minnesota.

Shelley enjoyed expressing her creativity through crafts and drawing, loved shopping, and cherished spending time visiting and sharing conversations with the residents and staff at Shady Oaks. Purple was her favorite color, carnations were her favorite flower. Her sons and grandchildren brought meaning to her life and remained her greatest accomplishment.

Shelley's journey through life was not an easy one. She faced years of pain, addiction, difficult choices, and personal struggles that often made it hard for her to find the peace she longed for. While none of us truly knows what awaits beyond this life, those who loved her find comfort in hoping she has finally found the healing, freedom, and peace that eluded her during her years on earth. May the burdens she carried be lifted, and may she now rest free from the struggles that defined so much of her life.

Shelley was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon (Erickson) Cary.

She is remembered by her father, Roger Christensen; her sons, Justin (Brittany) Christensen and Blake Christensen; her bonus son, Justin Hayes; her cherished grandchildren, Kadynce, Karson, Kennedy, Kallen, Michael, Jazlynn, and Lucas; her bonus grandchildren, Dorian, Alissa, and Jaden; her brothers, Thomas (Misty Bayliss) Cary and Peter (Koren) Cary; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Though her path was often marked by hardship, Shelley leaves behind those who will remember both her struggles and the moments of kindness, creativity, humor, and love she shared. Her family hopes she has now found the peace that every soul deserves.

May she rest in peace.