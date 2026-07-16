May 5, 1949 - July 10, 2026

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Celebration of Life will be 1:00 PM Sunday, July 26, 2026 at Rollie’s Rednecks and Longnecks for Duane R. Thorsvik, 77 who passed away Friday, July 10, 2026 at Cura of Monticello. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Duane was born May 5, 1949 in Duluth to Odin and Alice (Wallgren) Thorsvik. He grew up in Duluth and lived in various places before moving to St. Cloud. Duane proudly served his country in the Army Reserves. He worked in maintenance for the State of Minnesota. Duane was a member of the Pantowners Car Club. He enjoyed racing, old cars and fixing cars. Duane was determined, gentle, kind and considerate.

He is survived by his significant other, Marie Svir of Elk River; children, Brandon (Laura) Thorsvik of Hermantown, Angela Minikus of Albertville; grandchildren, Madison (Taylor), Megan, Cole, Landon; great-grandchildren, Ava, Grayson, Nora, Oliver; brothers, Dave Thorsvik of Proctor, Roger (Linda) Thorsvik of Coon Rapids, Scott (Caroline) Thorsvik of Cloquet; sisters, Judi Kahrs of California, Jean Breemeersch of Duluth, Patti Thorsvik of Duluth, Karen Melin of Brainerd, Chris (Ed) Kelly of Superior, WI, Sally (Bob) Larson of Wisconsin.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale and sisters, Roberta and Paula Thorsvik.