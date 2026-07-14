March 13, 1931 - July 13, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Family will be having private services for Dona A. Miller, 95, who passed away Monday July 13, 2026 at Good Shepherd. Burial will be at Benton County Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dona was born March 13, 1931 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Ernest and Cleora (Robarge) Baumberger. She married Charles Miller in Rice Lake, Wisconsin in 1951. Dona spent most of her life in Rice Lake before moving to St. Cloud. She was a homemaker. Dona was a member at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, where she did volunteer work at the church office and was involved with Christian Women. She was a recipient of the Carnegie Medal of Honor for saving a child’s life. She was a Girl Scout Leader and an Auxiliary President for the Buffalo Hospital and gift shop. Dona enjoyed crafts, stamped cards, Christmas decorating, entertaining, baking, shopping, garage sales, and playing cards. She was loving, understanding, always there, caring, dependable, a best friend and very close to family.

Dona is survived by her children, Chuck (Jane) Miller of St. Cloud, Kathy Wolf of Cold Spring, Mike (Bridget) Miller of Sauk Rapids, Kelly Bares of Buffalo, Lynda (Daryl) Senger of St. Cloud; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles; daughter, Pat (Jerome) Langer; brother, Wally Baumberger; sister, Darlene (Neal) Schneider and son-in-law Mike Wolf.