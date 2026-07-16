September 14, 1969 - July 14, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, July 17, 2026 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Laura J. Pappenfus, age 56, who passed away Tuesday July 14, 2026 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Laura was born September 14, 1969 in Milaca to Peter and Janet (Jurek) Pappenfus. She lived in the St. Cloud area for most of her life. Laura was a cook at various health care facilities and also worked at the Sauk Rapids softball fields. She enjoyed country music, festivals, friends, and trips to the casino. Laura was kind, generous, thoughtful, caring, and had a great sense of humor.

She is survived by her brothers, Todd Pappenfus of Gordonville, TX, Tim (Kay) Pappenfus of Royalton, Ted Pappenfus of New Prague; sisters, Lisa Pappenfus of Detroit Lakes, Amy (Brad) Kenning of St. Cloud; nephews, Will, Mason, Lance, Levi; niece, Victoria.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Brandon.