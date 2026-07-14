January 3, 1930 - July 10, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, July 23, 2026 at Hope Lutheran Church in Orrock for Duane A. Peterson, 96, who passed away Friday July 10, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Dr. Mark Marxhausen will officiate and burial will be at Orrock Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Duane was born January 3, 1930 in Orrock to Gustave and Minnie (Gunderson) Peterson. He proudly served our country in the US Army. Duane married Dorothy Lemmon May 9, 1953 in Elk River. He was a farmer and also worked for Monticello Readymix. Duane was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Orrock. He enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler, checking on the cattle and crops on the farm, talking to people, hosting 4th of July parties, and loved spending time with his family. Duane was kind, quiet, strong in faith, had a great sense of humor and made everyone feel welcomed.

Duane is survived by his sons, Allen (Sandy) Peterson of Becker, Joe (Vicki) Peterson of Becker; grandchildren, Ryan (Jason), Danielle (Rodney), Jordan (Jeanna), Shelly (Damian); great-grandchildren, Alex, Isaiah, Boyd, Henry, Raylan, Ari, Skylar, Mila, Cora and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy in 2011; son, Larry; and sisters, Ardis (Robert) Steensgard and Murial (George) Foehringer.