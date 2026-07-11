April 3, 1948 - July 6, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

James Richard Dean, age 78, passed away on July 6, 2026. He was born in Minneapolis and attended school in St. Louis Park before his family moved to Willmar while James was in elementary school; he graduated from Willmar High School in 1966. Gifted with a strong voice, he performed in school musicals, local theater, and at the Minnesota State Fair amateur talent contest, winning several awards over the course of his lifetime.

He continued singing in the school choir at North Dakota State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in architecture.

Dean worked as a registered architect for firms in Fargo and then St. Paul with business partner Joel Davy, earning recognition from the American Institute of Architects. In 1983, he launched his solo firm, James R. Dean Studio, in Avon, Minn., where he lived in a house that he designed.

A lifelong photographer, Dean sold his photos in self-published books, postcards, and calendars. His photography was recognized by the Rourke Art Gallery + Museum in Moorhead, Minn., with an exhibition and prize.

He was preceded in death by parents Donald and Marian (Koefed) Dean.

Survivors include his brother, John (Cindy) Dean, of Willmar, nephews Donald Dean, Brian Halgrimson, Kevin Halgrimson, niece Laura Gambrino and numerous grandnephews and grandnieces.

A memorial will be held July 18 at 2 p.m. at Aunt Annie’s Listening Room & Gallery, 109 Avon Ave. S., Avon, Minn. Burial and lunch to follow.