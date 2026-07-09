March 13, 1945 - July 2, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Charles “Chuck” Lynn Wheeler passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Thursday, July 2. Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, July 12 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, 1900 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud, MN, followed immediately by a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Services will be officiated by a special relative, Ben Malcore. A Celebration of Chuck’s Life will follow the service at Mavericks, 500 Division Street, Waite Park, MN starting at 3:00 PM. Interment will take place the following day, July 13, at 10:00 AM at North Star Cemetery, 1901 Cooper Ave South, St. Cloud.

Chuck was born on March 13, 1945 in Fairbury, NE to Claude and Wilma (Harris) Wheeler. He grew up in Mora MN, where he went to high school with lifelong friend Jon Burseth. Chuck graduated from St. Cloud State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He married Janet Ferrario on June 9, 1967, at First Methodist Church in St. Cloud. Chuck served our country in the United States Army Reserves. He worked as the Vice President and General Merchandise Manager of Fandel’s Department Store in downtown St. Cloud and worked to promote the Downtown Association. He later worked at Flo-Bob Lens Grinding Equipment in St. Stephen. He was a business consultant for many small businesses. In 1988, Chuck and Janet opened Mom’s Cinnamon Rolls in Crossroads Shopping Center, where they worked together for 33 years. Chuck invented the famous Cinnabits for their store His second invention and patent was the Can-dle, an innovative way to hold a soda or beer can. Chuck had a great sense of humor, continuously telling jokes, and was an extreme dog lover. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards, reading, making jig-saw puzzles, going to the casino, and traveling. He especially loved going on trips and cruises with his grandchildren and had a very personal connection with each of them. Chuck was a supportive and loving husband who constantly complimented Janet, and an adoring father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Janet of St. Cloud; children: Chris (Darla) of New Richmond, WI; Scott (Nicole) of Manahawkin, NJ; Kelly (Tony) Ojeda of St. Michael; grandchildren: Hannah (Josh)Wallace, Alexandra (Michael)Bommarito, Casey Lynn Wheeler, Maxwell Wheeler, Julia Wheeler, Nicolas Wheeler, Evan Ojeda, and Lucas Ojeda; great-grandchildren: Emma and Dax Wallace; sister-in-law, Joann (Mark) Becker; brothers-in-law: Bruce (Joan) Ferrario, Duane (Mary) Ferrario, and Brian (Lisa) Ferrario; many nieces and nephews; and special friends from the Zucchini Golf Group.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharroll Vrba.