October 1, 1956 - July 3, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Dan faced Alzheimer’s disease with strength and grace for many years and, following a short battle with cancer, passed away on July 3, 2026 surrounded by loved ones.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Friday, July 24, 2026 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Daniel Hesterman, 69 of St. Cloud. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Daniel was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 1, 1956 to Rev. Lowell “Bud” & Claire (Knop) Hesterman, the youngest of three children. With his family, he moved to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Gibsonburg, Ohio, before settling in Edina, Minnesota. As he grew up, he enjoyed camping, pick-up hockey and baseball at the park, playing church league softball with his brother Paul, father Bud and high school friends, and spending time at the cabin on Hamlet Lake. He played football and ran track for Edina West High School. After graduating, he attended the University of Minnesota. He worked at Richfield Bank and Trust while in high school and college, and then moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota to begin his professional career. He worked for non-profits in accounting and finance throughout his career. He married Jean Stubeda Johnson on October 17, 1998 in St. Cloud.

Dan was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Faith and family; that was the essence of Dan. His daily prayer was “Give me grace.” He enjoyed hosting and cooking for family, and long walks and talks with his wife.

He is survived by his wife Jean, children, Katrina (Travis) Daul, Angela (Brendan) McMahon, Sam (Amber) Johnson, Pete (Amanda Winter) Johnson, grandchildren, Bryn & Harlow Daul, Caleb & David Johnson, Aurora McMahon, siblings, Paul (Colleen McLaughlin) Hesterman, Beth (Mark) Wilkins, extended family, Doug (Pat Taylor) Stubeda, Alice (Doug) Peipus, Steffi (Jon) Leininger, Marty (Chris) Stubeda, Stanley Stubeda, Julie Hesterman and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Fr. Tony Stubeda, in-laws, Wally & Pauline Stubeda.

Special thanks to St. Croix Hospice for their loving care of Dan in his final days.

Memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.