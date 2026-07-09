June 16, 1977 - July 4, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Amanda Lyn Bleichner, loving wife, devoted mother, and cherished friend, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2026, in Argyle, Texas. Born Amanda Lyn Haberman on June 16, 1977, in Big Lake, Minnesota, Amanda filled the world with warmth and kindness from her earliest days. Though her passing leaves a profound sense of sorrow, her legacy lives on in the countless hearts she touched.

Amanda’s deep love for her family was undeniable and everything she did was rooted in her devotion to them. She is survived by those whose lives were most closely linked to hers: her beloved husband Michael Bleichner; her three treasured children, Hope, Isaiah, and Elijah Bleichner, each of whom she raised with unwavering patience, understanding, and boundless love. Amanda’s life revolved around her family, and her proudest accomplishments were always reflected in her children as she watched them grow into remarkable individuals.

She also leaves behind her father, Randall Haberman, her cherished grandmother Thelma Haberman, her sisters Reanna Haberman and Jessica Wilson, and her brother Jeremy Morgan. Amanda’s familial bonds extended deep and wide, and she always worked to unite them, especially during the holidays. Traditions at Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter were cherished events for Amanda; she delighted in preparing festive meals and decorating their home, creating cozy, loving celebrations that her family will forever hold dear.

Amanda’s giving nature and outgoing, bubbly personality endeared her to all who knew her. She was always willing to go the extra mile, known for her high integrity and her eagerness to support others, especially children. Professionally, she continually dedicated herself to nurturing young minds: she spent two years as a childcare teacher at General Mills, followed by eight years as the owner of an in-home childcare service, and seven years as a teacher at Kindercare Childcare Center. Her commitment culminated in her work as a Special Education Paraprofessional at Samuel Beck Elementary for three years. Amanda didn’t simply care for children—she inspired, encouraged, and shaped them with gentleness and positivity.

Amanda’s interests added color and joy to her life and those around her. She adored arts and crafts, created beautiful scrapbooks filled with memories, enjoyed drawing, and was an enthusiastic Minnesota Vikings fan. Family trips—whether to the mountains of Colorado, the magic of Disney World, or sunny Florida beaches—were orchestrated with Amanda’s signature caring touch, her presence always ensuring laughter, adventure, and togetherness.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Cheryl Haberman; her grandfathers, Richard Geisler and Ernest Haberman; her grandmothers, Ester Geisler; and her brother, Jason Haberman. Their memories, along with Amanda’s, live on through the stories, traditions, and love that bind their family.

Amanda was, in every sense, the glue that held her loved ones together—a source of steady strength, patience, and abundant affection. Her knack for keeping everything on track, her open-hearted friendship, and the joyful brightness she brought into everyday life will be dearly missed and forever remembered.

A funeral service honoring Amanda’s life will be held on July 14, 2026, at 1pm with an hour of visitation prior at Williams-Dingmann Family Funeral Home, 611 Rose Dr, Big Lake, MN 55309. All who knew and loved Amanda are welcome to join in celebrating a life so beautifully lived.

Amanda Lyn Bleichner's spirit endures in the hearts of her family, friends, and all the children she so lovingly cared for. Her legacy is one of warmth, kindness, and unity—a lasting testament to a life lived with extraordinary love.