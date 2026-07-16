July 12, 1941 - July 10, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Vonnie Ann Marie Gordon, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Friday July 10th, 2026, at Country Manor Care Center in Sartell, MN.

Her Celebration of Life will be at 11:00a.m. Thursday July 23rd at Williams Dingman Funeral Home in Big Lake, MN. Visitation will begin at 10:00 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Big Lake Cemetery.

Vonnie was born on July 12th, 1941, in Hancock, MN to Zerlina (Metz) and Hubert Schoenwether. She grew up in Northern MN. While waitressing at the Silver Bay Malt Shop her customer Fred Gordon asked her out on a date. This date led to marriage on July 13th, 1961, in Las Vegas. Together, they were blessed with 3 children. They were married 60 amazing years.

Vonnie worked alongside Fred in the restaurant business and had a large role in the development and growth of the Jimmy’s Pizza Franchise.

No matter where they lived Vonnie was always active in Church. She was a true prayer warrior. Her life was centered on faith and family. She was a loving wife, mother and wonderful grandmother.

Her quick humorous wit, that she carried to the end, will be missed by all who knew her.

Vonnie is survived by; sons Jim Gordon (Jana) of ND; Greg Gordon (Mary) of Big Lake; daughter Diana Eckert of Plymouth; sisters Mary Looper of St. Cloud; Sally (Bob) Patten of NE; 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred Gordon, infant grandson, sisters and brother, Nona Schmelter, Nola Kenyon, and Jerry Schoenwether.